Tod's says creative director Facchinetti to leave company

MILAN May 5 Italian luxury good group Tod's said on Thursday that its Creative Director Alessandra Facchinetti would leave the company after three years in her position.

Facchinetti said in a company statement she would "focus on other projects ... put aside in order to be able to achieve Tod's strategies."

Facchinetti's move is the latest in a long string of departures of creative directors in luxury good companies, including Anthony Vaccarello at Versace at the beginning of April.

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti)

