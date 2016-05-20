BRIEF-Intesa Sanpaolo sells 2.6 bln euro performing consumer loans

May 20 Intesa Sanpaolo says:

* Has agreed to sell two portfolios of performing consumer loans with overall value of 2.6 billion euros

* Sale to be carried out at prices in line with book values

* Consumer loans will be sold to two separate securitisation vehicles outside the Intesa Sanpaolo group

* Christofferson Robb & Company will buy the junior tranches of asset-backed notes issued by the vehicles to fund the purchase

* Pool of banks comprising Banca IMI, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan will buy senior and mezzanine tranches of ABS notes Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)