BRIEF-Intesa Sanpaolo sells 2.6 bln euro performing consumer loans

May 20 Intesa Sanpaolo says:
* Has agreed to sell two portfolios of performing consumer
loans with overall value of 2.6 billion euros
* Sale to be carried out at prices in line with book values
* Consumer loans will be sold to two separate securitisation
vehicles outside the Intesa Sanpaolo group
* Christofferson Robb & Company will buy the junior tranches
of asset-backed notes issued by the vehicles to fund the
purchase
* Pool of banks comprising Banca IMI, Citigroup, Goldman
Sachs and JPMorgan will buy senior and mezzanine tranches of ABS
notes
