2016年 6月 1日

BRIEF-Morgan Stanley cuts stake in Azimut to 0.6 pct from 5.7 pct

June 1 Azimut Holding:

* Morgan Stanley on May 25 cut its stake in the Italian asset manager to 0.6 percent, from a previous 5.7 percent shareholding, according to a filing by Italy's market watchdog Consob Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

