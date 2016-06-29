版本:
BRIEF-Mondadori says Amazon, Harpercollins interested in buying Bompiani

June 29 Italian publisher Mondadori CEO Ernesto Mauri says:

* Nine companies interested in its Bompiani unit, including U.S.-based Amazon and Harpercollins, sale expected to be signed in September Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

