版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 7日 星期四 21:51 BJT

BRIEF-Luxottica agrees sponsorship deal with Ferrari

July 7 Eyewear maker Luxottica says:

* signed sponsorship agreement with Ferrari

* As part of the sponsorship deal, the Ray-Ban logo will appear on SF16-H Formula One cars, starting from the British Grand Prix in Silverstone Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐