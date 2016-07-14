BRIEF-Italy's BPER sells 450 mln euro in bad loans to Algebris, Cerberus

July 14 Italy's Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna (BPER) says:

* Sells bad loan portfolio with gross book value of around 450 million euros ($499 million) to Algebris NPL Fund and Cerberus European Investments

* 87 percent of portfolio sold comprised corporate loans secured by real estate collateral

* Transaction will not have significant impact on bank's income statement

* A second significant bad loan sale is scheduled for the second half of the year targeting a pool of mainly unsecured loans