公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 21日 星期四

BRIEF-Telecom Italia wins 500 mln euro contract with Italy's state sector

July 20 Italy's Telecom Italia Spa says:

* wins, with Hewlett Packard unit HPE Services Italia, a 500-million euro contract to supply cloud services to Italy's public administration

* contract is for a maximum of 5 years Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

