版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 8月 3日 星期三 23:55 BJT

BRIEF-Italy's CDP approves merger of Enel Open Fiber with Metroweb

Aug 3 State financing agency Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) says:

* approves merger of Enel Open Fiber (EOF) with fiber-optic firm Metroweb

* Metroweb deal envisages a 714 million euro capital increase at EOF, reserved equally for Enel and CDP, as already disclosed by Enel Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐