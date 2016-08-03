BRIEF-Italy's CDP approves merger of Enel Open Fiber with Metroweb

UPDATE 1-Chinese president to defend globalisation in Davos
* China economy worries ease but big risks remain (Adds PwC comment)
Aug 3 State financing agency Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) says:
* approves merger of Enel Open Fiber (EOF) with fiber-optic firm Metroweb
* Metroweb deal envisages a 714 million euro capital increase at EOF, reserved equally for Enel and CDP, as already disclosed by Enel Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* China economy worries ease but big risks remain (Adds PwC comment)
Jan 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 1 point on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.19 percent ahead of the cash market open.
ZURICH, Jan 17 Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli boosted its share of a stagnating market in 2016 thanks to solid showings in Europe, Japan and Brazil, it said on Tuesday.