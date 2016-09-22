版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 22日 星期四 21:34 BJT

BRIEF-BlackRock held 5.04 pct of Telecom Italia as of Sept. 19 - filing

Sept 22 Telecom Italia:

* BlackRock held 5.039 percent stake in the Italian phone group as of Sept. 19 held through 16 asset management companies it controls, a regulatory filing showed Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

