公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 4日 星期二

BRIEF-Italy September car sales up 17.43 pct y/y

Oct 3 Italy's transport ministry says:

* New car sales in Italy rise 17.43 percent y/y in September

* Fiat Chrysler's share of Italy's car market at 29.03 percent in September vs. 28.3 percent in the same month a year ago Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

