BRIEF-Italy October car sales up 9.75 pct y/y

Nov 2 Italy's transport ministry says:

* New car sales rise 9.75 percent y/y in October

* Fiat Chrysler's share of Italy car market stood at 28.24 percent in October Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

