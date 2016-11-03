BRIEF-BofA Merrill Lynch held 5.535 pct of Telecom Italia as of Oct. 24 - filing

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Telecom Italia:
* Bank of America Merrill Lynch held an indirect stake of 5.535 percent in Telecom Italia as of Oct. 24, a filing by market regulator Consob shows
* The stake held includes a 1.012 percent stake with voting rights, a potential stake of 0.732 percent, 1.972 percent in long positions to be settled in stock and another 1.819 percent in long positions to be settled in cash Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
