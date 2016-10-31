版本:
BRIEF-CNH Industrial says turnover of bought Kongskilde assets under 100 mln euros

Oct 31 CNH Industrial CEO Richard Tobin tells analysts during a post-results conference call:

* acquired assets from Kongskilde have turnover of less than 100 million euros

* difficult trading environment has made potential M&A targets more attractive Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

