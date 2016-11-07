版本:
BRIEF-Ferrari CEO says sees hybrid elements in all vehicles launched from 2019

Nov 7 Ferrari CEO Sergio Marchionne tells analysts on a conference call:

* from 2019 all vehicles launched will include some form of hybridization Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

