版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 26日 星期四 20:22 BJT

BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler CEO says talks with U.S. authorities on emissions going well

Jan 26 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles CEO Sergio Marchionne tells analysts on a conference call:

* discussions with U.S. authorities on diesel accusations proceeding well

* The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency earlier this month accused FCA of illegally using hidden software to allow excess diesel emissions to go undetected, the result of a probe that stemmed from regulators' investigation of rival Volkswagen AG. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐