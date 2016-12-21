版本:
BRIEF-CNH buys back $414 mln of Case New Holland's 2017 bond

Dec 21 CNH Industrial NV says:

* Bought back on Dec. 9 $413.93 million worth of Case New Holland's 2017 senior bond in buy-back offer

* Won't accept any additional notes for purchase

* Offer reached increased maximum tender amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)

