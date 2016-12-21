版本:
BRIEF-Atlante fund ready to take part in Monte Paschi bad loan sale if state steps in

Dec 21 Quaestio, the manager of Italian bank bailout fund Atlante, says:

* it's ready to take part in the Monte dei Paschi di Siena's planned bad loan sale, without the proposed senior bridging loan, even if bank receives state aid Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

