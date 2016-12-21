版本:
BRIEF-Monte Paschi capital hike from debt swap totals up to 2.065 bln euros

Dec 21 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena says:

* Debt swap offer raises in total 2.447 billion euros

* Capital increase from debt swap offer totals up to 2.064,8 billion euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

