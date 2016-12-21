版本:
BRIEF-Monte Paschi says no commitment from anchor investors has materialised

Dec 21 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena says:

* As of today no concrete expressions of interest from anchor investors for the bank's share sale have materialised Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

