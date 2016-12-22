版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 23日 星期五 00:33 BJT

BRIEF-Luxottica renews Ralph Lauren licence accord for 10 years

Dec 22 Italian eyewear maker Luxottica says:

* Renews licence agreement with Ralph Lauren until March 31, 2027 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
