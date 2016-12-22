BRIEF-Unicredit picks bookrunners for 13 bln euro share issue

BRIEF-Touchstone Exploration to raise about $2.552 mln through private placement
* Announces that it is proposing to raise approximately $2.552 million through a private placement
Dec 22 UniCredit says:
* Selected joint bookrunners for 13 billion euro share issue
* Joint bookrunners are Banca IMI, Banco Santander , Barclays, BBVA, BNP PARIBAS , COMMERZBANK, Crédit Agricole CIB, Natixis and Société Générale
* UniCredit Corporate & Investment Banking, Morgan Stanley and UBS will act as structuring advisers
* BofA Merrill Lynch, J.P. Morgan and Mediobanca will act as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners
* Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank , Goldman Sachs and HSBC will act as co-global coordinators and joint bookrunners Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Crispian Balmer)
* BioLine Rx Ltd qtrly loss per share $0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Heroux-Devtek reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and year-end results