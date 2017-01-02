BRIEF-Italy car sales rise 13 pct in December - ministry

BRIEF-58.com expects Q2 total revenues to be between rmb 2,250 mln and rmb 2,350 mln
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
Jan 2 Italian car sales:
* deliveries rose 13.06 percent in December from the same month a year ago to 124,438 vehicles, the transport minister said in a statement
* Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' (FCA) share of the Italian car market at 29.65 percent in December, compared with 29.46 percent in the same month a year earlier, Reuters calculations show
* Italian industry-wide car sales for the whole of 2016 are up 15.82 percent to 1.82 million vehicles, while FCA's market share for 2016 stands at 28.94 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
May 25 Gold held steady on Thursday to keep most of its gains from the previous session, with the dollar slipping after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting dampened hopes for an aggressive string of interest rate hikes. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,256.61 per ounce by 0053 GMT. It rose about 0.6 percent on Wednesday. * U.S. gold futures were up 0.3 percent at $1,256.8 an ounce. * Fed policymakers ag
BRASILIA, May 24 Protesters demanding the resignation of Brazilian President Michel Temer staged running battles with police and set fire to a ministry building in Brasilia on Wednesday, prompting the scandal-hit leader to order the army onto the streets.