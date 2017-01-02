版本:
BRIEF-Italy car sales rise 13 pct in December - ministry

Jan 2 Italian car sales:

* deliveries rose 13.06 percent in December from the same month a year ago to 124,438 vehicles, the transport minister said in a statement

* Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' (FCA) share of the Italian car market at 29.65 percent in December, compared with 29.46 percent in the same month a year earlier, Reuters calculations show

* Italian industry-wide car sales for the whole of 2016 are up 15.82 percent to 1.82 million vehicles, while FCA's market share for 2016 stands at 28.94 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
