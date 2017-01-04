版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 4日 星期三 15:57 BJT

BRIEF-Italgas readies debut bond issuance

Jan 4 Italgas says:

* Mandates Banca IMI, BNP Paribas, JPMorgan, Mediobanca, Societe Generale and UniCredit for debut bond issuance

* Plans to issue fixed-rate senior unsecured bond, subject to market conditions, after a series of investor meetings starting on Jan. 9 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐