BRIEF-DBRS puts Fiat Chrysler under review after U.S. emissions accusations

Jan 17 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles:

* Credit ratings agency DBRS places the ratings of Fiat Chrysler under review with developing implications

* Move follows accusations released last week by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency against Fiat Chrysler of illegally using hidden software to allow excess diesel emissions to go undetected

* DBRS says Fiat Chrysler's ability to absorb any remotely foreseeable costs appears quite considerable; however, any significant costs could considerably undermine the Company's current business plan

* DBRS says will assess ongoing developments, including any additional actions taken by regulatory authorities in the U.S Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)