BRIEF-DBRS puts Fiat Chrysler under review after U.S. emissions accusations

Jan 17 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles:
* Credit ratings agency DBRS places the ratings of Fiat
Chrysler under review with developing implications
* Move follows accusations released last week by the U.S.
Environmental Protection Agency against Fiat Chrysler of
illegally using hidden software to allow excess diesel emissions
to go undetected
* DBRS says Fiat Chrysler's ability to absorb any remotely
foreseeable costs appears quite considerable; however, any
significant costs could considerably undermine the Company's
current business plan
* DBRS says will assess ongoing developments, including any
additional actions taken by regulatory authorities in the U.S
(Reporting by Milan newsroom)