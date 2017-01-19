版本:
2017年 1月 20日

BRIEF-Fincantieri says signed deal with Carnival worth over 1 bln euros

Jan 19 Fincantieri says:

* It has signed a memorandum agreement with Carnival Corporation & plc for the construction of two new cruise ships for an overall value exceeding 1 billion euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
