BRIEF-Leonardo won't take part in T-X tender with Raytheon

Jan 25 Leonardo-Finmeccanica says:

* Won't take part in U.S. Air Force's T-X tender with Raytheon

* It could not reach business accord with Raytheon after initially agreeing to jointly take part in tender with an offer based on the T-100 model

* Company now assessing how to best leverage the T-100's great potential in the best interest of the U.S. Air Force Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)