BRIEF-CNH Industrial completes acquisition of Kongskilde Agriculture

Jan 31 CNH Industrial says:

* Has completed acquisition of the agricultural Grass and Soil business of Denmark's Kongskilde Industries

* The acquisition agreement was announced on Oct. 2016, when the company said the acquired assets had a turnover of less than 100 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
