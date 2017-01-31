BRIEF-Safilo 2016 sales down 2 pct due to loss of brands

Jan 31 Safilo Group says:

* 2016 sales 1.253 billion euros versus Thomson Reuters estimate of 1.25 billion euros

* 2016 sales fell 2 percent at current exchange rates, were down 1.2 percent at constant currencies

* 2016 sales of ongoing brands up 3.6 percent at constant currencies

* Q4 sales down 1.7 percent at both current and constant currencies to 314 million euros Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)