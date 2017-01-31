BRIEF-Safilo 2016 sales down 2 pct due to loss of brands

BRIEF-Anika Therapeutics expects to complete supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL in 2018
* Anika announces first patient enrolled in supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL for the treatment of knee pain associated with osteoarthritis
Jan 31 Safilo Group says:
* 2016 sales 1.253 billion euros versus Thomson Reuters estimate of 1.25 billion euros
* 2016 sales fell 2 percent at current exchange rates, were down 1.2 percent at constant currencies
* 2016 sales of ongoing brands up 3.6 percent at constant currencies
* Q4 sales down 1.7 percent at both current and constant currencies to 314 million euros Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
May 25 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite scaling new highs, buoyed by strong earnings reports from the embattled retailer sector.
* Optibase ltd - revenues from fixed income real estate totaled $4 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017, compared to revenues of $4 million for q1 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: