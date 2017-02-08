版本:
BRIEF-Italy's Leonardo to take part in U.S. military trainer tender

Feb 8 Leonardo says:

* will take part through U.S. unit DRS in U.S. tender for military trainer aircraft Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
