BRIEF-Turkey's TMSF says Bank Asya cannot be returned to orgiginal shareholders

March 1 (Reuters) -

* TMSF fund says Bank Asya will either be sold or merged within this period, or liquidated if that not possible

* TMSF fund says Bank Asya cannot be returned to original shareholders For full story, click on: (Istanbul newsroom)

