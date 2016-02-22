版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 22日 星期一 15:16 BJT

BRIEF-SunExpress exercises option for 10 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft

Feb 22 (Reuters) -

* Turkish-German airline SunExpress says exercises option for 10 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nick Tattersall)

