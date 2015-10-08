版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 8日 星期四 19:17 BJT

BRIEF-India's market regulator announces review of capacity planning framework of stock exchanges

Oct 8 (Reuters) -

* India's market regulator announces review of the capacity planning framework of stock exchanges and clearing corporations

* India regulator says exchanges trading, clearing and settlement and risk management related infrastructure installed capacity shall be at least 1.5 times of projected peak load

