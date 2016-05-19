BRIEF-India's SpiceJet posts net profit of 730 mln rupees in March qtr

BRIEF-U.S. Army enlists IBM for $62 million cloud deal
* IBM says that U.S. Army has signed a five-year, multi-million dollar contract with IBM
May 19 India's Spicejet
* Net profit 730 million rupees for March quarter
* Operational revenue at 14.75 billion rupees in March quarter
* Says one time expense of 1.73 billion rupees in March quarter for stabilising and improving fleet
* Exec says have three pending claims against company worth $60 million
* Exec says hope to place order for new aircraft within two to three months
* Exec says have got proposals from both Airbus and Boeing for aircraft
* Exec says company has no debt on its books now Further company coverage: (Reporting By Aditi Shah in NEW DELHI)
* IBM says that U.S. Army has signed a five-year, multi-million dollar contract with IBM
NEW YORK, Jan 18 The United States on Wednesday sued JPMorgan Chase & Co, accusing the bank of discriminating against minority borrowers by charging them higher rates and fees on home mortgage loans between 2006 and at least 2009.
* Biomerica announces second quarter financial results; sales up over 22% for the quarter