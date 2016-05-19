BRIEF-India's SpiceJet posts net profit of 730 mln rupees in March qtr

May 19 India's Spicejet

* Net profit 730 million rupees for March quarter

* Operational revenue at 14.75 billion rupees in March quarter

* Says one time expense of 1.73 billion rupees in March quarter for stabilising and improving fleet

* Exec says have three pending claims against company worth $60 million

* Exec says hope to place order for new aircraft within two to three months

* Exec says have got proposals from both Airbus and Boeing for aircraft

* Exec says company has no debt on its books now Further company coverage: (Reporting By Aditi Shah in NEW DELHI)