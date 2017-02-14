版本:
BRIEF-India's Infosys CEO says continue to look for acquisitions

Feb 14 India's Infosys

* CEO says continue to look for acquisition candidates that fit our profile

* CEO says not looking for multi-billion dollar type acquisitions

* CEO says there is no impact from customer point of view Further company coverage: (Mumbai newsroom)
