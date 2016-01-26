版本:
BRIEF-First Quantum says on track to cut its net debt position

Jan 26 (Reuters) -

* First Quantum minerals says evaluating options to independently secure power for its Zambia operations

* First quantum says on track to cut its net debt position by over $1 billion by the end of Q1 2016 Further company coverage: [FM.TO ]

