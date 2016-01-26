BRIEF-First Quantum says on track to cut its net debt position

Viacom's Paramount Pictures inks deal with Chinese film companies
Jan 19 Viacom's Paramount Pictures has signed a three-year deal with two Chinese film companies, Shanghai Film Group and Huahua Media, the companies said on Thursday.
* First Quantum minerals says evaluating options to independently secure power for its Zambia operations
* First quantum says on track to cut its net debt position by over $1 billion by the end of Q1 2016 Further company coverage: [FM.TO ]
* Reported updated clinical, biomarker data from ongoing study of DKN-01
* CITIZENS & NORTHERN CORP SAYS NET INTEREST INCOME OF $10.2 MILLION IN Q4 2016 WAS VIRTUALLY UNCHANGED FROM Q3