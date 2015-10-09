版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 9日 星期五

BRIEF-Indonesian cigarette firm Sampoerna not intending to sell more shares to public beyond min 7.5 pct rule -CEO

Oct 9 Indonesian cigarette company PT HM Sampoerna Tbk says:

* has no intention to sell more shares to public, beyond meeting a minimum 7.5 percent free-float rule, CEO Paul Janelle said. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Writing by Fergus Jensen)

