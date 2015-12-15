CORRECTED-BRIEF-Indonesia's PT Smelting 2015 copper cathode output seen at half of 2014 production

(Corrects name of director to "Prihadi" from "Pribadi")

Dec 15 Indonesia's PT Smelting:

* Copper cathode output in 2015 seen at half of 300,000 tonnes produced in 2014, says Director Prihadi Santoso

* The copper smelter located in Gresik was shut for several weeks earlier this year due to technical problems

* Mitsubishi Materials Corp owns 60.5 pct of PT Smelting, while the Indonesian unit of U.S. miner Freeport-McMoRan Inc holds a 25 pct stake Source text for Eikon: (Reporting By Bernadette Christina)