版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 15日 星期二 22:29 BJT

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Indonesia's PT Smelting 2015 copper cathode output seen at half of 2014 production

(Corrects name of director to "Prihadi" from "Pribadi")

Dec 15 Indonesia's PT Smelting:

* Copper cathode output in 2015 seen at half of 300,000 tonnes produced in 2014, says Director Prihadi Santoso

* The copper smelter located in Gresik was shut for several weeks earlier this year due to technical problems

* Mitsubishi Materials Corp owns 60.5 pct of PT Smelting, while the Indonesian unit of U.S. miner Freeport-McMoRan Inc holds a 25 pct stake Source text for Eikon: (Reporting By Bernadette Christina)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐