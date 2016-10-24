版本:
BRIEF-Indonesia's Sampoerna 9-month 2016 profit up nearly 20 pct

Oct 24 Indonesian cigarette maker PT Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna Tbk, which is controlled by U.S. tobacco giant Philip Morris International Inc, said in a stock exchange filing:

* Net profit for the nine months ended Sept 30 was 9.08 trillion rupiah ($696.3 million) versus 7.6 trillion rupiah a year ago Further company coverage: ($1 = 13,040.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)
