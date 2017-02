KUALA LUMPUR Aug 17 Philippine conglomerate San Miguel has offered to buy ExxonMobil's 65 percent stake in Malaysian oil refiner Esso for 614.3 million ringgit ($206 million), Esso said on Wednesday.

The Philippine company, which is aggressively expanding into infrastructure, has also offered to buy two unlisted Malaysian companies under Exxon Mobil for $404 million. ($1 = 2.980 Malaysian Ringgits) (Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage)