U.S. housing regulator criticized on home loan banks

WASHINGTON Jan 11 A government watchdog
on Wednesday criticized the regulator of the U.S. Federal Home
Loan Bank system, a collection of 12 government-chartered
cooperatives that provide a source of mortgage funding, for not
doing enough to monitor risks.
The inspector general for the Federal Housing Finance
Agency, which regulates the home loan banks, suggested FHFA had
not been aggressive enough in reviewing "supervisory concerns."
In a report, it said the regulator, which also oversees
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, needed to take
more formal actions against financially troubled members of the
12 bank cooperative.
"It is especially important that these banks receive strong
oversight and early intervention at signs of financial or
operational difficulties," said Inspector General Steve Linick.
As private cooperatives, the 12 banks bring in profits and
pay dividends to their members, which are more than 8,000
financial institutions. They also buy and hold mortgage-related
assets as part of their role in supporting the housing finance
system.
"While FHFA has taken positive steps to improve oversight of
the troubled Federal Home Loan Banks, the agency has not
established policies, systems, and documentation standards that
could strengthen its oversight. It should do so in the near
term," Linick said.
Similar to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, the home loan bank
system has the ability to borrow cheaply because of a perception
that the federal government won't let the cooperatives fail.
But their housing-related investments have been weighing on
the financial health of the system. Collectively, the Federal
Home Loan Banks lost nearly $2 trillion on private-label
mortgage backed securities in 2009 and 2010, according to the
inspector general.
FHFA has said four of them -- Boston, Pittsburgh, Chicago
and Seattle -- pose "supervisory concerns" but the inspector
general noted that only two had faced regulatory enforcement
actions during examinations between 2007-2010.
A senior FHFA official told the inspector general that weak
finances had led home loan banks to take on more risk in an
effort to drive up returns on investments, the report said.
As a result, the inspector general suggested FHFA establish
clearer enforcement policies, and seek to make the banks'
investment practices and business strategies more transparent.
FHFA also needs to rely on more up to date automation as a
regulatory tool, the report said. The regulator often follows up
on a case-by-case basis when it comes to enforcement polices and
uses manual processes, according to the watchdog.
The inspector general faulted the lack of consistent and
transparent enforcement polices as limiting FHFA's oversight
ability, including a consistent lack of documentation when it
comes to the actions it takes against the 12 cooperatives.
In a written response to the report, FHFA said all four of
the federal home loan banks that were identified as supervisory
concerns had received heightened regulatory scrutiny and that
their business activities had been restricted.
Still, it said it would move ahead with the inspector
general's recommendations.