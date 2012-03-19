Canada regulator rules couple's trades were improper

* Husband, wife trades "contrary to public interest"

* U.S. regulators ruled against couple in 2010

TORONTO, March 19 A husband and wife acted "contrary to the public interest" when they bought shares of a U.S.-based company that resulted in ne arly $1 million in profits after learning it was a target of a takeover, the Ontario Securities Commission ruled on Monday.

The OSC panel found that Shane Suman, a former IT professional who worked at a division of medical isotope company MDS, and his wife, Monie Rahman, violated the Ontario Securities Act when they bought shares of biotech company Molecular Devices Corp.

The couple bought the shares just before MDS announced that it would take over the company in January 2007. MDS became Nordion Inc in October 2010.

Suman was also found to have tipped his wife about the proposed takeover. The couple p urchased Molecular shares and options that netted them a total profit of $954,938.07.

"We have also found that the respondents' well-timed, highly uncharacteristic, risky and highly profitable purchases of the Molecular securities constituted a fundamental shift in the nature of their trading that was not satisfactorily explained," the OSC said in an 82-page ruling.

A sanctions hearing is expected to determine a penalty, the decision said.

The panel said the case was based on circumstantial evidence. The OSC alleged Suman had access to confidential information working in IT at MDS. Suman's IT role, his interactions with people familiar with the deal, the nature and timing of the trades, among other things, all led to the decision.

The couple denied Suman had knowledge of the proposed acquisition at the relevant time and that he informed his wife of it, calling the allegations "pure speculation." They claimed they bought shares of Molecular through their own research.

The panel said it was significant that Suman initially denied purchasing the shares, and later w iped off a ll t he data on his computer after OSC staff contacted him about a trading investigation and expressly warned him not to delete any data or tamper with his office computer.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission brought a similar case against the couple in 2007. In 2010, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York found the couple guilty of insider trading and ordered them to disgorge "their ill-gotten gains" of around $1 million, as well pay $3 million in civil penalties.

In Canada, Suman and Rahman were not accused of illegal insider trading in the case because Molecular Devices was not technically defined a "reporting issuer" in 2007 under the Ontario Securities Act. Had the company been defined as such, their actions would have constituted insider trading.