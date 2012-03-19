版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 20日 星期二 05:44 BJT

Oprah Winfrey's OWN network lays off 30 in restructuring

March 19 Oprah Winfrey's Network, OWN, the iconic talk show host's 15-month old cable network, laid off 30 staffers in the wake of persistently poor ratings, including the cancellation of a show hosted by comedian Rosie O'Donnell that lasted five months.

The cable network, owned jointly by Winfrey and Discovery Communications, has had a hard time finding an audience for most of its programming after being launched on Jan. 2, 2011.

"The economics of a start-up cable network just don't work with the cost structure that was in place," Winfrey said in a statement. "As CEO, I have a responsibility to chart the course for long-term success for the network."

The staffers that were laid off are located in New York and Los Angeles, where the company has its production offices.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐