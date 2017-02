Chile's blue-chip IPSA stock index ended 0.13 percent higher on Wednesday as purchases by foreign investors offset a slump in overseas equities markets after disappointing U.S. housing data. Among decliners, diversified retailer Cencosud lost 1.44 percent, department store Falabella shed 0.74 percent and shipper Vapores decreased 3.63 percent. Banco Santander Chile, however, increased 2.04 percent, boosted by foreign buyers.