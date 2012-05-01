ADM to save $150 mln a year from job cuts

CHICAGO May 1 Archer Daniels Midland Co has "substantially completed" global job cuts announced in January and will save more money than expected by trimming its ranks, Chief Executive Patricia Woertz said on Tuesday.

Decatur, Illinois-based ADM will cut annual expenses by $150 million from the workforce reduction, Woertz said on a conference call with analysts. The previous estimate was $125 million.

ADM, one of the world's largest grain traders and processors, is one of four large players that dominate business in agricultural markets. The others are Bunge Ltd, Cargill Inc and Louis Dreyfus.

ADM has been seeking to cut costs to stay competitive with its rivals. In January, it announced its first-ever global workforce reduction, eliminating about 1,000 jobs, or 3 percent of its employment.