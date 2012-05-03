版本:
Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac 2012 bill sale calendar

May 3 The following is a list of scheduled U.S. agency bill
sales from Fannie Mae         	
 and Freddie Mac for 2012.             	
    Freddie Mac said 3-month and 6-month bills will be auctioned every week. In 
 	
addition, 1-month and 12-month auctions are optional each week.              	
    Fannie Mae said 3-month, 6-month and 1-year may be auctioned on a weekly    
 	
basis and it has the option to skip any bill auction. If it elects not to issue 
 	
a scheduled offering, it will provide notice of its decision either prior to or 
 	
on the scheduled announcement date.              	
    *=Bills have been priced              	
    NA=Not Available.              	
    Settlement dates will be specified on deal announcement days              	
AGENCY        TYPE OF BILLS             ANNOUNCEMENT  PRICING    SETTLEMENT
MAY ISSUES:                         	
*Fannie Mae   3-month/6-month           April 30      May 2       May 2-3 	
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           May 7         May 7         NA          
 	
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           May 7         May 9         NA          
 	
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           May 14        May 14        NA          
 	
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           May 14        May 16        NA          
 	
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           May 21        May 21        NA          
 	
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           May 21        May 23        NA          
 	
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           May 29        May 29        NA          
 	
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           May 29        May 30        NA          
 	
                         	
JUNE ISSUES:                         	
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           June 4        June 4        NA          
 	
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           June 4        June 6        NA          
 	
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           June 11       June 11       NA          
 	
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           June 11       June 13       NA          
 	
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           June 18       June 18       NA          
 	
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           June 18       June 20       NA          
 	
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           June 25       June 25       NA          
 	
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           June 25       June 27       NA          
 	
                         	
JULY ISSUES:                         	
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           July 2        July 2        NA          
 	
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           July 2        July 5        NA          
 	
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           July 9        July 9        NA          
 	
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           July 9        July 11       NA          
 	
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           July 16       July 16       NA          
 	
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           July 16       July 18       NA          
 	
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           July 23       July 23       NA          
 	
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           July 23       July 25       NA          
 	
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           July 30       July 30       NA          
 	
                         	
AUGUST ISSUES:                         	
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-momnth          July 30        Aug 1        NA          
 	
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Aug 6          Aug 6        NA          
 	
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Aug 6          Aug 8        NA          
 	
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Aug 13         Aug 13       NA          
 	
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Aug 13         Aug 15       NA          
 	
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Aug 20         Aug 20       NA          
 	
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Aug 20         Aug 22       NA          
 	
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Aug 27         Aug 27       NA          
 	
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Aug 27         Aug 29       NA          
 	
                         	
SEPTEMBER ISSUES:                         	
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Sept 4         Sept 4       NA          
 	
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Sept 4         Sept 5       NA          
 	
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Sept 10        Sept 10      NA          
 	
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Sept 10        Sept 12      NA          
 	
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Sept 17        Sept 17      NA          
 	
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Sept 17        Sept 19      NA          
 	
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Sept 24        Sept 24      NA          
 	
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Sept 24        Sept 26      NA          
 	
                         	
OCTOBER ISSUES:                         	
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Oct 1          Oct 1        NA          
 	
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Oct 1          Oct 3        NA          
 	
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Oct 9          Oct 9        NA          
 	
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Oct 9          Oct 10       NA          
 	
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Oct 15         Oct 15       NA          
 	
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Oct 15         Oct 17       NA          
 	
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Oct 22         Oct 22       NA          
 	
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Oct 22         Oct 24       NA          
 	
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Oct 29         Oct 29       NA          
 	
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Oct 29         Oct 31       NA          
 	
                         	
NOVEMBER ISSUES:                         	
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Nov 5          Nov 5        NA          
 	
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Nov 5          Nov 7        NA          
 	
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Nov 13         Nov 13       NA          
 	
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Nov 13         Nov 14       NA          
 	
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Nov 19         Nov 19       NA          
 	
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Nov 19         Nov 21       NA          
 	
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Nov 26         Nov 26       NA          
 	
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Nov 26         Nov 28       NA          
 	
                         	
DECEMBER ISSUES:                         	
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Dec 3          Dec 3        NA          
 	
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Dec 3          Dec 5        NA          
 	
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Dec 10         Dec 10       NA          	
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Dec 10         Dec 12       NA          	
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Dec 17         Dec 17       NA          	
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Dec 17         Dec 19       NA          	
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Dec 24         Dec 24       NA          	
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Dec 24         Dec 26       NA

