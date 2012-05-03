Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae and FHLB 2012 note calendar

Lloyd's of London set to nominate Carnegie-Brown as chairman -source
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
May 3 The following are scheduled sales announcement dates for potential Freddie Mac reference, Fannie Mae benchmark and FHLB global notes for 2012. Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae said the dates below are windows of optional note issuance. Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae said on each announcement date it will provide the maturity date and dealer syndicate, and that it may forgo any scheduled monthly issuance. FHLB said the dates below are windows of optional note issuance and will provide the specific maturity and size of the offering on the announcement dates. In addition, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will sell bills each week. See bill sale calendar at. *Issue has been priced AGENCY TYPE OF DEBT AMOUNT ANNOUNCEMENT/PRICING SETTLEMENT MAY: FHLB 5-yr global notes $3 bln May 2/May 3 May 4 Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA May 9/NA NA Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA May 16/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA May 24/NA NA JUNE: Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA June 5/NA NA FHLB Global notes NA June 13/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA June 21/NA NA Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA June 28/NA NA JULY: Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA July 2/NA NA FHLB Global notes NA July 11/NA NA Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA July 17/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA July 26/NA NA AUGUST: Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA August 1/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA August 8/NA NA Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA August 14/NA NA FHLB Global notes NA August 21/NA NA SEPTEMBER: FHLB Global notes NA September 4/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA September 13/NA NA Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA September 19/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA September 27/NA NA OCTOBER: FHLB Global notes NA October 2/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA October 10/NA NA Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA October 16/NA NA Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA October 25/NA NA NOVEMBER: FHLB Global notes NA November 8/NA NA Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA November 13/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA November 19/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA November 29/NA NA DECEMBER FHLB Global notes NA December 3/NA NA Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA December 12/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA December 17/NA NA Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA December 20/NA NA
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bosses at the Peugeot-maker PSA Group have told the British government they would seek to build on the strengths of the Vauxhall car business if they succeed in buying its parent company, Opel.
(Adds futures, company news items) Feb 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7278 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers , with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open. * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended the day down 0.3 percent at 7,277.92 points on Thursday, in line with a broader decline among European indexes. The FTSE dropped 28.46 points, of which 27.64 were due to ex-divs, according to Reuters calculations. * ESS