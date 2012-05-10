HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb 21 at 8 p.m. EST/Feb 22 0100 GMT
Feb 21 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
May 10 A blowout at a Chesapeake Energy Corp natural gas well in Wyoming in April was caused by a mechanical failure at the wellhead, and a delayed response to warning signs by the company contributed to the incident, Wyoming regulators said on Thursday.
Feb 21 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
* Teck announces cash tender offers and consent solicitations
Feb 16 The activist investor targeting U.S. railroad operator CSX Corp. said in a letter to the company's board on Thursday that he was willing to adjust certain demands as long as his CEO candidate was guaranteed a four-year contract.