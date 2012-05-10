版本:
中国
2012年 5月 10日

Chesapeake delay added to well blowout--Wyoming

May 10 A blowout at a Chesapeake Energy Corp natural gas well in Wyoming in April was caused by a mechanical failure at the wellhead, and a delayed response to warning signs by the company contributed to the incident, Wyoming regulators said on Thursday.

