US flight diverted, unruly passenger restrained

BOSTON May 10 A flight from Portland, Maine, to Philadelphia was diverted to Boston's Logan International Airport on Thursday after a male passenger allegedly behaved erratically, authorities said.
Logan spokesman Phil Orlandella said there were "reports of an unruly male passenger" attempting to open the cabin door on Air Wisconsin Flight 3801, which had 50 passengers and three crew members aboard.
The man was restrained by fellow passengers and the flight landed safely. Massachusetts state police boarded the plane on the Logan tarmac and took the man into custody. The passenger's name has not been released, and police had no immediate comment.
Late Thursday afternoon, the plane had been moved from a safe cargo holding area to a gate, Orlandella said.
Air Wisconsin operates regional jets for US Airways under the name US Airways Express.
* Teck announces cash tender offers and consent solicitations
Feb 16 The activist investor targeting U.S. railroad operator CSX Corp. said in a letter to the company's board on Thursday that he was willing to adjust certain demands as long as his CEO candidate was guaranteed a four-year contract.
* Serinus announces filing of final short form prospectus, expected closing of offering for gross proceeds of cdn$25.2 million and refiling of annual information form