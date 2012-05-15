RLPC: Chesapeake increases bridge loan to $4 bln from $3 bln

NEW YORK, May 15 (RLPC) - Chesapeake Energy Corp has upsized its bridge loan to $4 billion from $3 billion, sources told Thomson Reuters Loan Pricing Corp on Tuesday.

The issuer has also tightened the discount at which it is offering to price the loan to 97 cents on the dollar from initial guidance of 96 cents on the dollar.

Chesapeake is said to have netted commitments of around $12 billion, mainly from high yield bond accounts and hedge funds. Books close on the loan at 10 a.m.