STXNEWS LATAM-Chile stocks at 3-1/2-month low on Greece fears

Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index ended a preliminary 1.01 percent lower as a report the European Central Bank stopped providing liquidity to some Greek banks compounded fears that the debt-strapped country may have to leave the euro zone. The Chilean index, which has now fallen for seven straight sessions, closed at its lowest level since Jan. 31. Among decliners, integrated steel and iron ore producer Cap lost 2.36 percent, retail holding giant Cencosud fell 1.92 percent, and shipper Vapores dropped 4.04 percent.