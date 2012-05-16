版本:
中国
2012年 5月 17日 星期四 04:35 BJT

STXNEWS LATAM-Chile stocks at 3-1/2-month low on Greece fears

Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index ended a
preliminary 1.01 percent lower as a report the European Central
Bank stopped providing liquidity to some Greek banks compounded
fears that the debt-strapped country may have to leave the euro
zone. 	
    The Chilean index, which has now fallen for seven straight
sessions, closed at its lowest level since Jan. 31. 	
    Among decliners, integrated steel and iron ore producer Cap
 lost 2.36 percent, retail holding giant Cencosud
 fell 1.92 percent, and shipper Vapores dropped
4.04 percent.

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐